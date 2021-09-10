The latest setback to Everton’s Seamus Coleman comes as Rafa Benitez confirms a triple Everton boost.

Seamus Coleman is expected to be available for Everton’s Premier League match against Burnley on Monday night, according to manager Rafa Benitez.

Last weekend, the Blues captain suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Coleman returned to Finch Farm for treatment and to be evaluated by the club’s medical team earlier this week.

Benitez has stated that he expects the seasoned full-back to be healthy for the encounter on Monday.

While Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina have both returned to full training, James Rodriguez and Fabian Delph have both been ruled out of the encounter at Goodison Park, according to Benitez.

Delph will miss the encounter against Sean Dyche’s side due to a shoulder injury. Rodriguez is still working his way back to full match fitness.

Benitez stated of Coleman’s injury, “It wasn’t too awful.” “I believe he will be available on Monday,” says the narrator.

“The vast majority of the guys are in good shape. We have a couple of issues, but Yerry and Ben are already working on them.

“Fabian Delph is suffering from a shoulder injury. That is possibly the longest (injury) we have. Tom Davies is a close second. We are currently in a strong position.”

“He is training with the team,” Everton manager David Moyes said before adding on Rodriguez. We’ve been discussing his future, and several clubs have expressed interest, but he’s still here.

“To gain match fitness, he needs to play games, and he needs to play them all at the same time. I believe he is currently lagging behind the others.”