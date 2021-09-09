The latest injury news from Liverpool, including Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be preparing his players for their return to Premier League action this weekend.

On Sunday, Liverpool face Leeds United at Elland Road, and Klopp will be hopeful that all of his players who have been on international duty return without injury or setback.

However, due to injury, a couple of players have already had to return to Merseyside early.

There were also a couple of people on the treatment list who stayed at Kirkby during the break to continue receiving treatment.

Here’s a rundown of Liverpool’s current injury status ahead of their trip to Leeds United this weekend.

Liverpool were handed an injury blow in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea as Roberto Firmino left with a hamstring injury before halftime.

Later, he would undergo scans to determine the seriousness of the injury, although the team has yet to set a timetable for his comeback.

Firmino has already been ruled out of the trip to Leeds, and there are fears that he may also miss the Champions League match against AC Milan on September 18 and the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on September 18.

Harvey Elliott was recently omitted from the England Under-21 squad, which was one of Liverpool’s most recent injury setbacks.

Elliott suffered an unidentified injury during the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, according to the FA, and has returned to Merseyside for treatment.

Elliott is “fine,” according to Klopp, and should be available to face Leeds on Sunday.

After Van Dijk seemed to sustain a hit to the ankle in the Netherlands’ triumph against Turkey on Wednesday night, Liverpool fans held their breath.

Even though Van Dijk later stated that he was well, Klopp was concerned enough about the defender that he called to check on him.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com, “With Virgil, that was clearly a scary moment, as you might understand.” “After the game, I texted him, ‘Are you alright?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘A hundred percent?’ ‘It’s a hundred percent.’ ‘Please send me a video of you walking without limping…’ ‘I’m just limping away.’

