The Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as LeBron James prepares to return to the team.

With rumours that LeBron James has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team received some good news.

The 36-year-old was a part of the NBA’s health and safety processes for a short time.

James has had eight negative tests since his return to Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 30th, according to ESPN and The Athletic sources.

“The sample that caused the original positive test was re-run twice and yielded one negative and one positive result on two distinct PCR instruments, in compliance with the protocols and the consistent testing process that has been in place since the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando. As a result, on November 30, James conducted additional testing, with one test yielding a negative result and the other yielding a clinically inconclusive result “part of the NBA’s official statement stated.

Before the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, James tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lakers defeated the Kings 117-92 despite the absence of their star player.

With the news, James is scheduled to return to action on Friday, December 3 when the Lakers face their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers climbed to 12-11 after defeating the Kings.

The faltering team, on the other hand, needs to push themselves a little more if they are to satisfy expectations as title favorites this season.

This season, James has only appeared in 11 games, averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

Only Anthony Davis has been able to keep the Lakers afloat so far.

As he seeks to maximize the available players in the roster, Lakers coach Frank Vogel is also under fire.