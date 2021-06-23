The key discussion topics ahead of a crucial England Women’s Test

England and India haven’t met in a Test match since 2014, but they’ll do so on Wednesday at Bristol’s County Ground to kick off England Women’s summer.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both sides to don their whites for the longest format of women’s cricket, which has only seen eight Tests globally since 2011, six of which were Ashes contests.

The PA news agency examines the major talking themes ahead of the series’ sole Test match, which is worth four points while other white-ball matches are worth two.

The sales pitch

Heather Knight stated the day before the match that the Test strip will be the same as the one worn by Gloucestershire in a T20 encounter a week before. Former England star Alex Hartley, for example, has slammed the move, calling it a “shambles.” The England and Wales Cricket Board has apologized and stated that the players “deserve a fresh wicket,” although it is unclear how the surface will perform.

The return of a familiar face

During their return to normalcy in a winter tour of New Zealand, the England Women’s team played in front of a crowd, albeit not a home crowd. Last summer, though, was marked by bubbles and empty stadiums, and Knight praised the return of England fans.

Will both teams be prepared for a red-ball match?

England has had ten days of practice, first in Loughborough and then in Bristol soon before the match, although their previous Test match was in 2019, and Knight has only played seven red-ball games for England. A handful of England players, as well as the majority of the Indian team, could make their red-ball debuts.

Choosing a team

Knight has a team of 15 players to pick from, and the pitch could influence her decision, as the group includes a slew of spinners, including Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Sophia Dunkley, and Fran Wilson.

