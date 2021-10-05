The Justice Department is looking into why Larry Nassar was not charged by the FBI.

Officials stated Tuesday that the Justice Department is reopening an investigation into an earlier decision not to prosecute two former FBI agents engaged in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case due to new information.

In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the incoming deputy attorney general for the department’s criminal division will investigate into the FBI’s apparent carelessness in dealing with Nassar concerns in 2015.

“I am extremely sorry that the victims in this case did not receive the response or protection that they deserved,” Monaco said during a hearing on the Violence Against Women Act’s reauthorization.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“I do want the committee, and honestly, I want the survivors to understand how seriously we take this matter and believe it merits a thorough and comprehensive review,” she continued.

Monaco did not elaborate on the new information, but her testimony comes just a few weeks after USA Olympic gymnasts testified before the same committee, alleging that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to the doctor who sexually abused the gymnasts and hundreds of other women.

The hearing last month was part of a legislative effort to hold the FBI accountable following repeated failures in the investigation, including delays that allowed Nassar, who is now in prison, to assault other young gymnasts.

After USA Gymnastics originally brought the claims to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis in 2015, an internal Justice Department inquiry concluded that the FBI made key flaws in the investigation and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness.” The FBI has admitted that their actions were reprehensible.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray chastised his own officers for failing to respond adequately to the accusations, promising the victims that he would “make damn sure everybody at the FBI remembers what occurred here” and that it would never happen again.

Hundreds of girls and women have said that Nassar sexually molested them while working for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains them. This is a condensed version of the information.