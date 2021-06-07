The jury for Joey Barton’s assault trial has been sworn in.

Joey Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers, is accused of assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after a match, and a jury has been sworn in to hear his case.

After a game between the Tykes and Fleetwood at Oakwell in April 2019, former England star Barton, 38, denies attacking Stendel and inflicting him actual bodily harm.

At the time of the alleged incident, the ex-Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley player was managing Fleetwood Town.

Following an alleged confrontation in the tunnel after the League One match, Barton was charged.

He sat in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, dressed in a dark suit, blue shirt, and navy tie, as a jury was selected.