The Jets will re-acquire a veteran quarterback from the Eagles to fill the void.

To fix their quarterback issue, the New York Jets will reunite with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Eagles transferred Flacco to the Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited sources, this would be contingent on how much playing time Flacco receives with the Eagles.

The move will resolve the Jets’ current quarterback issues. With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out with a PCL sprain, Mike White is New York’s sole viable quarterback option.

Wilson is likely to be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to NBC Sports.

On Sunday, October 24, Wilson was injured in the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots.

On a hit by linebacker Matthew Judon, he twisted his right knee. After that, the 22-year-old never returned to the game.

Flacco will act as a backup quarterback if White falters.

Flacco’s return to New York solves more than just a problem for head coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson is likely to be guided by the 36-year-old, who is a former Super Bowl champion.

With Wilson on the bench, Flacco will receive more opportunities to play. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP had only started five games in his previous career.

He formerly played for the Baltimore Ravens (2008–2018) and the Denver Broncos (2019).

With the Ravens, Flacco won the Super Bowl MVP award in 2013. In 2008, he was again named NFL Rookie of the Year.

Aside from these accomplishments, Flacco’s addition ensures that Saleh has a player who is familiar with the Jets’ scheme.

Despite the fact that he only played for one season, most experts feel the adjustment period will be minimal.

Flacco completed 55.2 percent of his attempts for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in his lone season with the Jets, according to CBS Sports.