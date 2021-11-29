The Japanese city is a frontrunner for the 2030 Winter Olympics, claiming that it can reduce event costs.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese city of Sapporo is the frontrunner to host the 2030 Winter Olympics after its mayor declared Monday that the city can slash costs to make the event less expensive.

Sapporo previously held the Winter Olympics in 1972. At a press conference, Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto stated that at least 92 percent of the venues will be existing structures, lowering the cost of holding the event.

The price of refurbishing the existing venues are unclear. It’s difficult to estimate costs when the event is over a decade away. According to a University of Oxford analysis, almost all recent Olympics have gone over budget in terms of hosting the event.

Akimoto acknowledged the expense worries, particularly in light of the country’s recent hosting of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“People have voiced hopes as well,” Akimoto added, “but they are most concerned about the high expense burden in the future.”

The event is expected to cost between $2.5 and $2.65 billion, according to Sapporo officials. Officials estimated $700 million will come from taxpayers, with the balance coming from sponsors, ticket sales, and the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has not stated when the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics would be chosen.

Officials claimed the estimated cost for the 2030 Olympics was 20% lower than predictions from 2019.

The just-completed Tokyo Summer Olympics were estimated to cost $15.4 billion. Some estimate that the true costs were twice as high, and that all but around $6 billion came from taxpayers.

At a press conference, Akimoto stated that he will conduct a public opinion poll early next year. He didn’t say what impact it would have on his decision to compete in the Olympics again.

However, according to a statement released by organizers on Monday, the decision to proceed had already been taken.

The statement continued, “We will share our ideas regarding the candidacy for the Games and figure out the public’s expectations and concerns about the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.” “Those views will be taken into account in all future planning studies.” Kio Momoi, a Sapporo citizen, expressed her dissatisfaction with the bid’s progress without democratic consultation or debate.

