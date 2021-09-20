The issue with James Rodriguez is evident, and a transfer will help Everton.

Everton’s departure of Colombian international James Rodriguez appears to be on the cards as the Colombian went to Qatar for negotiations with a club about a possible move to the Middle East.

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, his future on Merseyside has been uncertain, and the 30-year-old was ready for move if a fair offer had been made.

Despite having previously worked with Rodriguez, new manager Rafael Benitez has shown little enthusiasm for the prospect of playing the midfielder, most likely considering him as a liability rather than an asset.

On the one hand, allowing such a talented player leave Goodison Park when there are so few players with similar characteristics at the club seems irrational.

Last season, Rodriguez ranked first in practically all of Everton’s important creative stats on a per-90 basis.

Despite his tactical issues, Rodriguez’s biggest flaw is his frequent lack of availability for matchday squads. Injury has plagued the former Real Madrid player’s career.

It was the most prominent issue when Everton signed him last year, and it’s most certainly one of the main reasons why, despite his talent, he didn’t attract much interest from other clubs.

Rodriguez kept his injury problems at bay in the early weeks of last season, appearing in all seven of Everton’s Premier League matches after his switch, but it wasn’t long before his old problems reappeared.

There have been 52 competitive matches in the 12 months since Rodriguez joined the Blues, and he has been left out of the matchday squad for 25 of them, a staggering 48 percent of the time.

While this high number of games includes cup matches against Salford City and Fleetwood Town in which he was rested rather than injured, that decision was made as a precaution and based on his injury history.

With Rodriguez apparently earning around £200,000 per week, each game in which he is unable to play is a major financial loss for Everton.

Benitez has previously stated that Financial Fair Play will “kill” Everton’s capacity to enhance the squad in his first transfer window, and Rodriguez’s probable sale will help in that regard. “The summary has come to an end.”