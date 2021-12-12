The Israeli Prime Minister is in the United Arab Emirates for a historic visit.

After establishing diplomatic ties last year, Israel’s Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first formal visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state.

Bennett’s trip comes as Israel renews its diplomatic drive against international discussions with its arch-foe Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program, which have been resumed by world powers.

Bennett will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday to discuss “deepening Israel-UAE ties, particularly economic and regional problems,” according to the prime minister’s office.

The UAE did not respond to a request for comment on the visit right away.

Bennett’s office stated shortly before 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) that his plane had taken off from Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on a “historic” and “first-of-its-kind” visit.

“The prime minister’s entourage has landed currently in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for PM Bennett’s first visit to the country,” a spokeswoman for Bennett, Matan Sidi, subsequently confirmed.

The prime minister stated before boarding the plane that his trip “is aimed at increasing the collaboration between the countries, in all spheres.”

“The relations are excellent and extensive,” he said in a video released by his office. “We must continue to cultivate and strengthen them, and establish the loving harmony between the people.”

After Egypt and Jordan, the UAE became the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel last year.

Then came Bahrain and Morocco, as part of a series of agreements mediated by then-US President Donald Trump. Under the so-called Abraham Accords, Sudan committed to normalize relations with Israel, although complete relations have yet to materialize.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, negotiated the deals, claiming that they would provide Israel with new regional friends and bolster diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from getting nuclear weapons.

Iran and foreign countries have resumed talks on the shattered 2015 nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, which Tehran claims is for peaceful purposes.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally removed the US from the nuclear deal and increased sanctions against Iran.

The goal of the talks in Vienna today is to bring the US back into the accord and put Iran back into full compliance with its obligations.

Bennett has called for a halt to the Vienna talks, accusing Iran of "nuclear blackmail" and claiming that any sanctions revenue will be spent on nuclear weapons.