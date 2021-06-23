The involvement of players in the disciplinary procedure should be expanded – Rob Baxter of Exeter

Exeter manager Rob Baxter wants players to have a bigger say in the disciplinary and legal processes in rugby union.

Baxter has spoken out following the suspensions of Chiefs forwards Sam Skinner and Dave Ewers, who will miss Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off against Sale at Sandy Park.

Last weekend’s 20-19 regular-season victory against Sale saw Scotland lock Skinner sent off for a dangerous tackle, while flanker Ewers was cited after receiving a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the same game.

Both players were sentenced to four weeks in prison by an online independent disciplinary panel, according to the Rugby Football Union.

If Exeter defeats Sale, they will also be unavailable for the Premiership final on June 26 at Twickenham.

“I am quite dissatisfied. If I’m being honest, I’m having some difficulties with the entire process and all that comes with it,” Baxter admitted.

“There is a great deal of inconsistency, as well as a lack of empathy for the individuals involved in the situations.

The entire situation isn’t centered on players.

“I definitely think it’s getting to the point where the players who are currently playing the game need to decide how they’re going to do it through the RPA (Rugby Players’ Association), have a lot more input on how the whole process around making the laws, how they’re refereed, cited, and so on is getting to the point where it’s something that the players who are currently playing the game need to decide through the RPA (Rugby Players’ Association) on how they’re going to

“A number of current players believe that legislative changes, regulations, and disciplinary procedures are not geared toward them.

“The entire scenario isn’t focused on the player, and there’s no empathy for the one who is present.

“I’m not saying there isn’t a need to consider head contact; there is. Every process, though, has two sides, yet it doesn’t feel that way right now.

“The ruling itself isn’t a concern. I’m not complaining about how they were found guilty in the first place; I’m complaining about how they were found guilty in the first place.”

