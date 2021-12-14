The Inter Milan v Liverpool Champions League draw has been dubbed “one of the two finalists” by the Italian press.

The news that Inter Milan has been drawn to play Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League has not gone down well in the Italian press.

After a mistake forced the draw for the round of 16 to be remade, Liverpool were eventually matched with Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Despite the fact that Inter are the defending Serie A champions and are currently in first place, one point ahead of city rivals AC Milan, it will be a difficult draw considering Jurgen Klopp’s side’s form this season.

The Reds won all of their games against Atletico Madrid, Porto, and the aforementioned Milan, finishing first without dropping a single point in an alleged ‘group of death.’

Inter’s bad luck in drawing Liverpool after being seeded to face Ajax in the last 16 has been lamented by Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani.

Ajax also won all six of their group matches, but in an interview with Canale 20 in Italy, Trevisani praised Liverpool’s ability to play both with and without the ball, describing the English giants as “one of the two finalists” with Bayern Munich.

“Virgil van Dijk’s absence was crucial for Liverpool,” Trevisani added. “Klopp makes the difference; he beat Milan with a reserve team in the first leg, and they won with the reserves in the return.” He described the Reds’ style of play as “suffocating, offensive football.” “They attack well and defend well; Inter drew one of the two finalists for me; Liverpool and Bayern Munich were the worst teams I could have drawn.” The Reds overcame Milan 2-1 in the group stage at the San Siro in early December, despite a large number of youth and reserve players, highlighting Trevisani’s claim about how good the team is under German coach Klopp.

Inter and Liverpool last met in the 2007-08 season, when they were both in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds won both legs, the first by a score of 2-0 and the second by a score of 1-0.