The inside story of FSG’s undesired transfer who proved Jose Mourinho right and antics in the Liverpool locker room

“I believe we have executed a brilliant business strategy here. This transfer is extremely valuable to the club.”

On the surface, £16 million for a 24-year-old striker whose goals had previously helped Liverpool win domestic titles in Italy and England, as well as 13 international goals in 33 games, seemed to match Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers’ evaluation of his new acquisition.

Sure, Mario Balotelli had baggage, but so did the last young foreign star Liverpool had brought in, the man Balotelli was brought in to replace.

When Luis Suarez, also 24, arrived at Anfield in January 2011, he had already made headlines for biting an opponent and turning an entire continent against him with his hard-nosed antics at a World Cup.

While no one can deny that some of the less desirable aspects of the Uruguayan’s personality that Liverpool had been warned about played out during his three-and-a-half years at Anfield, it’s difficult to see how he could be described as anything other than “a really smart piece of business,” wowing the Kop and, at times, grudgingly, the rest of the league, even if feignedly.

Suarez’s world-class talent helped drive the Reds to the edge of ending the club’s nearly quarter-century league title drought before his £75 million move to Barcelona, a £50 million profit on the amount paid to Ajax at the outset of Kenny Dalglish’s second term as manager.

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the title in 2014, Liverpudlians remained hopeful that the core of the team that had defied all expectations and produced one of the most thrilling and pleasantly surprising seasons in recent memory could build on the momentum of the previous campaign and mount credible title challenges again with the right additions.

Suarez’s replacement was always going to be difficult, and there was some logic in replacing one maverick talent with another, but, like with everything at Anfield, it didn’t work out. “The summary has come to an end.”