The injury to Abdoulaye Doucoure demonstrates what Everton requires in the transfer market next.

“It never rains but it pours,” goes the proverb, and many Evertonians are sure to have said it on Tuesday morning.

After watching the Blues struggle in front of goal without important attackers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison during Sunday’s 1-0 loss to West Ham, it was announced that influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will be out for a long time.

After fracturing a metatarsal, the Frenchman will have surgery on his foot, which will be a significant blow to Rafa Benitez and his team.

Nobody in the Blues’ midfield has Doucoure’s intensity, legs, or desire. This season, he’s been a machine, commanding the pitch and assisting attacks with ability and efficiency.

Tom Davies, a player with comparable battling abilities but less imposing and considerably less of a goal threat, or Jean-Philippe Gbamin, a player who has spent the majority of his two years at Goodison Park on the bench, are the two alternatives to replace him for the visit of Watford.

Even though Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph are injured, they are unlikely to equal Doucoure’s effect.

Everton has had an issue with this. Not only for this season, but for many years to come.

The starting XI is capable of competing with anyone on any given day. Beyond that, the Blues’ lack of reserve options has been expensive in the past and could do so again this season.

With striking combination Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison out injured on Sunday, Rafa Benitez had two options in attack for the visit of West Ham: a youngster with no senior starts or a striker who had yet to show himself to the Goodison Park fans.

Lewis Dobbin scored ten points in preseason. He has only two minutes of Premier League experience, plus injury time, at the age of 18.

While the attack’s injury issue occurred at an ideal moment for him, giving him cameo opportunities off the bench, it’s far too soon for him to be considered a solution.

Salomon Rondon is in a similar situation, as it appears that regular game time for the Venezuelan is also premature.

“Summary concludes.” Yes, he is his country’s all-time leader.