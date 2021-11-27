The incident involving Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s triumph over Southampton has sparked controversy among fans.

Some Liverpool fans believed Jan Bednarek of Southampton should have been sent off for his challenge on Sadio Mane in the first half of their Premier League match at Anfield.

After two goals from Diogo Jota and a deflected attempt from Thiago, the Reds led 3-0 at halftime.

After a challenge on Mane, Bednarek was brought up and booked by referee Andre Marriner just 11 minutes into the game.

Many Liverpool fans, on the other hand, believed the tackle was severe enough to merit a red card, since he appeared to catch Mane with his studs.

Following the challenge, Mane was deep in conversation with the referee and indicated that a stamp had been placed on his leg.

One supporter wrote on Twitter: “Is it only me who believes the Bednarek challenge may have been a red? The studs are visible and are placed high up.” Another user commented: “Didn’t Bednarek’s tackle on Mane result in a red card? Off the ground, he raked down his calf.” After Andy Robertson crossed the resulting free-kick, Mane went on to put the ball in the net, but the offside flag narrowly denied him.

However, it didn’t take long for Liverpool to extend their lead, as Jota scored his second goal of the game on 32 minutes, followed by Thiago’s goal five minutes later.

Jurgen Klopp’s team became the first since Sunderland in 1927 to score at least two goals in 17 straight games with three goals in the first half.

To complete the thrashing, Virgil van Dijk added a fourth goal.