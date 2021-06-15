The incident between Marko Arnautovic and North Macedonia has been opened by UEFA.

An ethical and disciplinary investigator has been hired by UEFA to look into Austria striker Marko Arnautovic’s response following his goal against North Macedonia.

After scoring late in Sunday’s 3-1 Group C triumph in Romania, the former Stoke and West Ham striker was held by Shanghai Port captain David Alaba as he gestured angrily.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct an investigation into the incident involving the player Marko Arnautovi that occurred during the 2020 European Championship group-stage match between the national teams of Austria and North Macedonia on 13 June 2021,” according to a statement from UEFA.

“In due course, more information on this matter will be made available.”

The incident occurred in the 89th minute of the game at the National Arena in Bucharest, when Arnautovic, who is of Serbian descent, appeared to make comments towards opposition players before turning towards supporters after defeating North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

According to reports, his initial comments were directed towards Albanian-born defenders Egzon Bejtulai and Gjanni Alioski.

Later, Arnautovic apologized for his outburst, but emphasized that he was not a racist.

“There were some hot remarks yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologies – especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

“I’d like to state unequivocally that I am not a racist. I have friends from nearly every country, and I am a strong supporter of diversity. That is something that everyone who knows me is aware of.”