The impact of VAR on Everton this season, as Tottenham Hotspur’s discontent continues.

Since its debut before of the 2019/20 Premier League season, VAR has received its fair share of criticism.

While some football fans believe video technology has stolen the life and soul out of the game, others have embraced the idea, fed up with wrong calls losing teams points unfairly.

Everton learned the value of VAR during their previous Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, when the Blues were denied what appeared to be a straightforward penalty.

But exactly how bad has Rafa Benitez’s team been this season? According to data provided by ESPN, the Toffees have had a mixed bag in this department.

Everton was granted a penalty in their away victory over Leeds United at the start of the season after the Whites’ captain Liam Cooper fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Blues’ attacker scored from 12-yards to give Benitez’s team a 1-0 lead in the contest.

When the Blues faced Norwich City at the end of September, they were awarded another penalty.

Andros Townsend took responsibility from the spot after defender Ozan Kabak was penalized for a trip on Allan inside the area.

Yerry Mina’s late shot was ruled out for offside, denying Everton a rare victory at Old Trafford.

Replays revealed that this was the correct call, much to the dismay of the visiting Blues.

Josh King, a former Everton forward, pulled Watford back on equal terms at Goodison Park in the 13th minute, poking home from close range to make the score 1-1.

The goal was first disallowed due to offside, but after a lengthy VAR review, the judgment was reversed.

After Hwang Hee-chan scored past Jordan Pickford after a quarter-hour, Bruno Lage’s side felt they had taken the lead, but the Blues held on.

After getting the ball within the area, the South Korean attacker was caught offside and his effort was disallowed.

The 0-0 tie between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur was plenty of drama.

The 0-0 tie between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur was plenty of drama.

It was a frustrating day for Benitez's team, as they were denied.