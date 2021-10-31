The impact of new Premier League rules on Alisher Usmanov’s Everton ties.

New regulations being pushed through by Premier League clubs in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) could have an impact on Everton.

Premier League teams gathered an emergency meeting in early October after Newcastle was acquired by PIF, a £380 billion fund, to examine concerns about the possibility for inflated related party transactions in sponsorship to allow the Magpies’ new owners to spend more.

Eighteen of the Premier League’s twenty teams voted in favor of enacting new regulations governing related party agreements, which entail sponsorship with ties to club owners, in order to ensure that fair market value was paid on such arrangements. Newcastle United voted no, while Manchester City abstained due to legal reasons.

Everton voted in favor of such measures despite a recent history of related-party sponsorship arrangements that were not paid at fair market value.

Farhad Moshiri’s commercial interests include USM Holdings, a company that sponsors Everton’s Finch Farm training facility and paid £30 million for first refusal on the naming rights of the club’s planned new stadium in Bramley Moore Dock.

Moshiri also owns MegaFon, another team sponsor, as well as Metalloinvest.

Moshiri’s long-time business associate Alisher Usmanov owns major shares in both MegaFon and USM, although he has refrained from formally registering his Everton investment through a stock in the club.

The business dealings between any Moshiri associated businesses have been reflected in previous club accounts as’related party transactions,’ but there was no relationship mentioned under related party transactions in the most recent set of accounts for the year ending May 2020, when Everton posted a club record £139.9 million loss.

This could be due to one of two factors. Either no transactions occurred within that time period, or Moshiri’s interests in USM had been diluted to the point where he didn’t need to disclose the tie.

Professor of Sport Management at Sheffield Hallam University, Simon Shibli, a chartered accountant and football finance expert, told The Washington Newsday earlier this year: “The summary has come to an end.”