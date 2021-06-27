The ideal £43 million acquisition who would give Mohamed Salah a lift is up against some stiff competition for the next Liverpool audition.

With the knockout stages of Euro 2020 now underway, Liverpool fans have been able to catch a glimpse of a number of rumoured transfer targets that they would not have seen otherwise this summer.

After all, the Reds are always associated with a slew of names, with great performers at the European Championships adding to the mix.

Of course, the apparent demand is for attacking talent, with rumours that Liverpool was about to make an offer for worldwide superstar Kylian Mbappe circulating on social media as recently as Saturday.

Realistically, such a change is unlikely to take place anytime soon. The Reds are still recovering from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but they already have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota on their roster.

But it doesn’t stop Donyell Malen and Alexander Isak, two names who have been connected with Liverpool in recent weeks, from doing some harmless window shopping.

Both team sheets for Italy’s round-of-16 match against Austria at Wembley on Saturday night were packed with names familiar to frequent readers of the Liverpool ECHO’s daily Liverpool FC transfer diary.

Of course, all fans are familiar with the obvious names, such as Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne for Italy and David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic for Austria, but a deeper investigation would reveal names like Nicolo Barella, Federico Chiesa, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Christoph Baumgartner.

Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo was another name in the Italy line-up that may pique the interest of Reds fans.

The 26-year-old has been a new name in the Liverpool transfer speculation mill over the past week, and such claims would undoubtedly thrill him, since he previously stated that a move to Anfield would be his dream transfer back in 2019.

“I will analyze any offer that comes through, whether it is from Milan or another club,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “If I hear it’s the appropriate deal, one that can be taken on the spot, I’ll tell Sassuolo, ‘I’ll take it.’

“If I had the option, I would play for Liverpool. Changing is still difficult for me, but it is not impossible. The summary comes to a close.