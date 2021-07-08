The ice from the Stanley Cup Finals was scraped to make beer for fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning who were unable to see the team’s Stanley Cup victory in person can now take their own celebrations a step further. They can drink the same ice that the Lightning used to win the Cup.

A Lightning beer sponsor has gone to great lengths to scrape ice from Tampa’s Amalie Arena, which will be hauled away and turned into beer for commemorative 32-ounce cans. On Wednesday, a senior marketing director informed This website that it is safe to consume.

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals to wrap up the series. The Lightning have now won back-to-back championships, and this was a way for supporters who couldn’t attend to commemorate the occasion.

The Coors Light Champion Ice, which will be available in 32-ounce commemorative cans, is the first of its type, according to Chris Steele, North American marketing director for Coors Light at Molson Coors.

“We wanted to design something unique particularly for them because not every passionate Lightning fan gets to celebrate on the ice with their favorite players,” Steele told This website. “Because we’re pretty skilled at making ice cold beer, we’ve been collaborating with our team in Golden, Colorado, to create the first-ever beer created using the actual ice used in the finals.”

Steele said the ice was taken entirely from Amalie Arena in Tampa and will be carried from southwest Florida to Golden, Colorado, in stainless steel, vacuum-insulated containers, in order to retain the “integrity of the ice” with as little melting as possible.

How much ice does each trophy can contain?

“A little piece of the hard-won blood, sweat, and tears will be in every can – and don’t worry, we’ve cleansed the ice to match our brewing standards,” Steele added, adding that the beers will be safe to drink for people who don’t merely retain the cans as mementos.

Beginning July 12, it will be available in 15 different Tampa drinking establishments.

The Lightning are the first club since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. This is also Lightning’s third championship, following the first two. This is a condensed version of the information.