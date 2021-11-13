The Houston Open is being led by an unheralded trainer.

Martin Trainer, who hadn’t made a cut on the US PGA Tour since July, was atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend at the Houston Open on Friday.

Trainer had five birdies in his second straight five-under par 65 at Memorial Park, where the event was still in catch-up mode after a first-round weather delay on Thursday.

With hundreds of players left on the course, play was interrupted due to darkness, but Trainer was in the clubhouse on 10-under par 130, one stroke ahead of Kevin Tway, who had two eagles in a six-under par 64 for 131.

It’s an ideal situation for the player, whose lone PGA Tour victory, at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open, was followed by a lengthy slump.

Trainer had only made nine cuts since then, and had only made it to the weekend once in the previous seven months.

“When you keep missing cuts over and over again, it’s demoralizing,” he remarked. “Obviously, it’s difficult to compete and make a cut on tour, let alone reach to the top of the scoreboard.”

“It’s been tough for me the last two years because I haven’t been playing well, but now that I’ve found out a little bit about ball-striking and dropped a few putts, it can really turn around that quickly.”

“So I’m just thankful it’s happening to me this week, and maybe it’ll continue.”

Trainer said he was motivated this week after a strong ball-striking performance in the Mayakoba Classic last week, although his putting fell short.

“It’s not easy to finally put it together, but you have to hope that this is the week.”

A 25-foot putt at the 15th and a 34-footer at the 17th, as well as putts of two, three, and four feet, were among Trainer’s birdies.

Tway, the son of 1986 PGA Champion Bob Tway, has struggled after winning the Safeway Open in 2018. He has only three top-10 finishes since then.

At the par-five third hole, he chipped in for eagle, and at the par-four 13th, he holed his approach from 107 yards out for eagle.

Tway added, “You’re never going to complain about a 64 with a handful of hole-outs.” “I putted beautifully and played well.”

Tway, who played 27 holes on Friday, adding, “I’m a little fatigued today, but overall a wonderful day.”

When play was delayed, American Jason Kokrak was in third place, with an eight-under par through 11 holes, while Adam Long was in fourth. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.