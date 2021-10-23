The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in the World Series to advance to the next round.

The Houston Astros advanced to the World Series for the third time in five seasons on Friday, thumping the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in the American League Championship Series to complete a 4-2 victory.

The Astros edged out a tenacious Red Sox performance at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball’s championship game.

Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker sealed the Astros’ victory with a three-run home run in the eighth inning, ultimately putting the game out of their reach.

Yordan Alvarez, a Cuban slugger, knocked in Houston’s first run in the bottom of the first inning, tripling on a fly ball to centerfield to bring home shortstop Alex Bregman.

Over the following four innings, a tight pitching duel ensued, with Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi digging in to keep the Astros from adding to their lead.

Luis Garcia, a rookie pitcher for the Astros, was outstanding on the mound, allowing only one hit in 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven batters.

In the sixth inning, Tucker grounded into a double play at first base as Alvarez crossed home plate, extending Houston’s advantage.

Tucker leaped on Boston reliever Adam Ottavino’s 95 mph fastball in the seventh inning, hitting a rocket far into left center field to bring Alvarez and Carlos Correa home.

Houston is getting closer. Ryan As the Houston home crowd surged, Pressly mopped up the Red Sox in the top of the ninth inning, quickly disposing of Enrique Hernandez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers in the World Series in 2017, but the victory was tainted by discoveries of a sign-stealing controversy, which resulted in a $5 million fine and the firings of then-manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Houston advanced to the 2019 World Series, but were defeated 4-3 by the Washington Nationals in the series.