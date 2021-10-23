The Houston Astros are back in the World Series, despite a lingering cheating scandal.

The Houston Astros have advanced to their third World Series in five seasons, proving that the 2017 cheating scandal in the background doesn’t bother them.

The Astros won Game 6 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) 5-0 on Friday, extending their series lead to four games to two. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Houston’s Kyle Tucker launched an opposite-field three-run homer to give the Astros a 5-0 lead they would not relinquish.

The Astros will now face the National League champions, either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are up 3-2 in the series, with Game 6 set for Saturday night in Atlanta.

Despite being down two games to one early in the ALCS, the Astros stormed back, dominating Games 4 and 5 (scoring nine runs in each) before winning Game 6. Over the next 19 innings, Houston outscored Boston 22-1 since the eighth inning of Game 4.

If the Astros play the Braves, they will have home-field advantage because to their superior regular-season record. They will, however, begin the World Series on the road if they face the Dodgers, who have a better season record.

The Astros, on the other hand, are still embroiled in scandal as a result of the fallout from their 2017 season.

While the Astros won their first World Series in franchise history that year, they were immediately dogged by a scandal in which it was proven that they had cheated for the majority of the season.

Ironically, the Los Angeles Dodgers were their opponents in the 2017 World Series, and they will get a chance to avenge themselves if they win the National League pennant. There will almost certainly be some animosity between the two clubs as a result of the cheating incident.

Houston set up concealed cameras in the outfield and would knock on trash cans to signal to their batter what type of pitch was coming, according to a 2019 piece in The Athletic. The Astros’ manager and general manager were suspended from baseball and later sacked by the team after a lengthy inquiry.

The squad did not stop cheating after the 2017 World Series, according to The Athletic.