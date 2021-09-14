The highest-rated Premier League XI squad in FIFA 22 is dominated by Liverpool players.

The highest-rated Premier League XI in FIFA 22 was announced today, and Liverpool dominated it with four players in the side.

EA Sports has been releasing player ratings for FIFA 22 over the last few days, and the 22 highest-rated players were revealed yesterday, with Lionel Messi reclaiming the top spot with a 93 overall rating.

Ten Premier League players were among the top 22, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, and Sadio Mane all receiving an overall rating of 89, one lower than their FIFA 21 cards.

Mane and Alisson, on the other hand, were left out of the Premier League best XI, with EA choosing for different players with the same rating in their respective positions.

What Liverpool players comprised the highest-rated Premier League XI in FIFA 22?

Let’s take a closer look.

FIFA 22’s highest-rated XI from the Premier League

Salah, Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson are the four Liverpool players in FIFA 22’s best XI.

Despite many fans anticipated a downgrade after the season previous to the release of FIFA 22, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have maintained the same ratings as their FIFA 21 cards.

Mohamed Salah’s overall rating dropped to 89, but his shooting received a +1 boost.

Virgil Van Dijk’s overall rating was also reduced by one, which is a bit severe considering he missed the majority of the season due to injury.

So, who made up the whole starting lineup?

Three-fourths of the starting XI (3-4-3):

The midfield is devoid of Liverpool players, but the defense is dominated by Reds defenders, who occupy all three defensive positions.