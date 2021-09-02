The highest-paid NHL player, Auston Matthews, earned $45 million in six seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews is a professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League. He was the league’s second-highest-paid player last season. Despite significant pay decreases in the NHL, the athlete was paid well and was named the highest-paid NHL player in 2021.

Matthews’ base salary and bonuses were expected to total $15.9 million, but after deferrals, his remuneration was lowered to $13 million net of escrow. After receiving $3 million in endorsements off the ice, his total earnings increased to $16 million.

With his most recent pay, the Maple Leafs center has earned a total of $45 million in six NHL seasons. According to Spotrac, Matthews’ current contract is a five-year extension worth $58 million, giving him an average annual income of $11.6 million.

According to Complex, brands and marketers are increasingly drawn to Matthews for his potential, since he was previously on track to break the Maple Leafs’ record for the most goals in a single season in the 2019-2020 season. It was, however, cut short when the season was halted in March 2020 owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

Matthews is compensating for his wage loss by signing endorsement deals with Verizon and CCM Hockey last year. The two corporations join a long list of sponsors for the athlete, which includes Nike, Scotiabank, and Dream Water.

The NHL began its 56-game season last week with a small crowd and only three arenas. The league’s finances were severely harmed by games with hardly any spectators. The NHL, unlike other major American sports leagues, does not have blockbuster television deals. Ticket sales, concessions, sponsorships, and parking generate the majority of the money.

After agreeing to postpone 10% of their total remuneration, players will be affected by the financial difficulties. Their salaries will be repaid in three equal increments over three years, beginning in 2024. According to Forbes, athletes will lose 20% of their wages due to the NHL’s escrow mechanism as a result of the league’s financial crisis.