The Heisman Trophy race for 2021 has been narrowed down to these four contenders.

There are two weeks left in the regular season of college football before a weekend of conference championship games. That means Heisman Trophy aspirants have three weeks to make a statement in order to be considered for one of sports’ most coveted individual accolades.

At this stage in their seasons, the last two winners of the award, LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019 and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020, began to pull away from the pack.

This year, a quartet of offensive players has gradually distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

According to the Fanduel.com sportsbook, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken over the lead with betting odds of +150, barely ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +200. Prior to November, Stroud was ranked third in the betting odds behind Young and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Stroud has led Ohio State to great victories in the last two weeks, and if he continues to shine in the next three weeks against Michigan State, Michigan, and a Big Ten final game, he might win the trophy. However, he may face severe opposition in the process.

Young, on the other hand, has games against Arkansas and Auburn. If the Tide win all of their games, Young and Alabama will advance to the SEC title game, where Georgia will be waiting. The Bulldogs have the top defense in the country, and a victory over them might sway the nearly 1,000 Heisman Trophy voters.

Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State is now ranked third in Heisman odds at +450, while Corral is ranked fourth at +700. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is the next closest competitor at +4000.

Here’s how the odds are calculated. If a bettor bets $100 on Stroud (+150) and Stroud wins, the bettor will receive $150 in addition to the $100 he initially wagered. If the Panthers quarterback wins, a $100 wager on him will return $4,000.

According to FanDuel.com, these are the top 13 players in the Heisman Trophy race (full list):

+150 — CJ Stroud, Ohio State+200 — Bryce Young, Alabama+450 — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State+750 — Matt Corral, Ole Miss+4000 — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh+5000 — TreVey Henderson, Ohio State+8000 — Cameron Rising, Utah+10000 — This is a condensed version of the information.