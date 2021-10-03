The ‘Growing’ Springboks are on a roll as they prepare for their European tour.

After defeating the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship thriller that propelled them back to world number one, South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber feels his squad has gained significant momentum ahead of a European tour.

On Saturday evening, Elton Jantjies kicked a penalty after the final hooter to upset New Zealand 31-29 and end a three-game losing streak.

The victory, which came after a frantic final five minutes in which the lead changed four times, put the Springboks back to the top of the world rankings, which they had lost earlier in the competition to the All Blacks.

It was a critical win for the world champions, according to Nienaber, ahead of November Tests against Wales, Scotland, and England.

“The reality is, we aren’t quite where we were as a team in 2019 (when they won the World Cup), and not being able to play in 2020 has had an impact on us,” he said late Saturday.

“However, we are improving and returning to that standard. The November tour will provide us with yet another opportunity to develop as a unit.”

South Africa changed tactics after three straight losses, to New Zealand and again to Australia, and began carrying the ball significantly more, with their ferocious kicking game taking a second seat.

When combined with their famed physicality, it paid off as they rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to defeat New Zealand and finish the tournament on a high note.

Nienaber confessed it was eye-opening to see the All Blacks and Wallabies again after missing the Rugby Championship last year owing to Covid limitations.

“Our Sanzaar opponents have a variety of playing styles and mentalities, which makes every match a challenge,” he remarked. “Everyone has a different risk appetite when it comes to this game.

“It’s fantastic for us to play these high-pressure games because it gives you a decent idea of what to expect in a Rugby World Cup. There are some useful lessons in there.”

Despite losing three times in Australia, each game was a nail-biter.

Two of them, like Saturday’s nail-biter, were decided at the last minute, demonstrating how little difference there is between the world’s top three ranked teams, according to Nienaber.

“You expect narrow margins when the top three teams in the world face each other,” he remarked.

“In the first game against Australia, we were 20 seconds away from winning, and two minutes away from winning against New Zealand last weekend.

“This time, it was so tight that we got the key points in the final play of the game.

