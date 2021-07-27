The Green Bay Packers have made concessions to the 2020 MVP.

Finally, Green Bay may see the light of day.

After a long stalemate with the Green Bay Packers’ front office over what he refers to as “the culture that they’ve allowed to flourish,” it appeared as if Aaron Rodgers was about to call it a career.

The Packers appeared to be on the verge of believing it as well, as they had already planned a backup plan in the form of drafting Jordan Love as a substitute for Rodgers.

Then, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers and the Packers’ front office have allegedly reached an agreement that will tempt the 2020 NFL MVP to report for training camp and abandon all thoughts of retirement.

Schefter apparently obtained a list of claimed concessions made to Rodgers and his camp in the hopes of “alleviating” his grievances with the organization.

The following are the reported concessions:

The first three concessions all guarantee that the Packers will do whatever it takes to make Aaron Rodgers happy in Green Bay.

However, the second statement may be interpreted as them hinting that if he feels the same way about the club during the season, they will trade him wherever he wants to go.

The fourth point is more debatable because no one knows what these “mechanisms” are, so everyone will have to wait and see.

The agreement is still in the works, and Rodgers is still in California. According to sources, the matter will be settled sooner rather than later.

The Packers are also considering releasing Davante Adams this season after he decided to end his contract negotiations with the team.

However, the Packers’ concessions to Rodgers allow them more cap room to deal with in the hopes of keeping Adams long-term.