The Great England against Germany games have been recalled due to controversy, penalties, and a resignation.

The last-16 draw between England and Germany in Euro 2020 brings back memories of some legendary matches from the past.

The PA news agency examines some of the most pivotal meetings in the 91-year history of meetings between the two countries.

Bloemfontein, June 2010: Germany 4, England 1.

It’s been 11 years since the two played in a major final, and like many of their previous clashes, England’s World Cup last-16 tie did not go well. The game is remembered for Frank Lampard’s goal that never was as his shot hit the crossbar and crossed the line before being grabbed by Manuel Neuer. Just before halftime, Matthew Upson’s header had halved the deficit after goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski had made it 2-2. The game was then taken away from Fabio Capello’s team as Thomas Muller scored twice in three minutes midway through the second half.

September 2001 Germany 1 England 5 Munich

The greatest performance by England against a united Germany team, achieved on their home soil. In Munich, Carsten Jancker handed the hosts the lead, but Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Liverpool trio took over. To give the visitors control, Michael Owen scored a hat-trick and Steven Gerrard scored a magnificent half-volley, before Emile Heskey completed the scoring. It was Germany’s second World Cup qualification loss at home.

Wembley Stadium, October 2000, England 0 Germany 1.

England’s final encounter at Wembley ended in double disappointment, with defeat followed by manager Kevin Keegan’s resignation, which he announced in a changing room toilet cubicle. Wet weather played a part in Dietmar Hamann’s free-kick winner but there were other significant factors; namely England’s failure to assemble a defensive wall and the 35-yard shot squirm through the grasp of goalkeeper David Seaman. Keegan had quit his job just minutes after leaving the pitch.

Wembley, June 1996, England 1 Germany 1 (Germany win 6-5 on penalties).

