The government shutdown in the United States was averted just hours before the deadline.

As Democratic leaders struggle to overcome fierce infighting over President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, the US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party cooperation to escape a devastating government shutdown.

The House of Representatives voted hours before the midnight deadline to keep the lights on for another two months, approving a resolution that had previously passed the Senate with ease, with opposition Republicans supporting the ruling Democrats in both chambers.

“This is a positive ending, one I’m glad we’re getting done,” Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, said on the Senate floor before both votes, which were never in doubt.

“With so much going on in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to come to a halt.”

Democratic leaders are attempting to reach an agreement on Vice President Joe Biden’s floundering $3.5 trillion social spending proposal, which has no Republican backing, and a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Republicans are enjoying the chaos from the sidelines with one eye on next year’s midterm elections, while Democratic progressives and moderates are locked in a verbal battle over the programs.

The bipartisan infrastructure measure that cleared the Senate is up for a crucial House vote on Thursday, but it appears to have no chance of passing, with the Democrats’ left wing in open revolt.

Progressives are skeptical that centrists, who are opposed to the scale and scope of the broader spending package, will stick to a deal to pass the bill once infrastructure is completed.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia aggravated emotions Wednesday by claiming that trillions of dollars in additional expenditure was “fiscal craziness,” hardening opposition to the smaller infrastructure bill.

He refused to go above $1.5 trillion, he told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re working towards winning a vote tonight,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who maintains she won’t put out a bill if it doesn’t have the numbers – said she planned to move on. There are still a few hours left in the day.”

Despite the hope, the required backing has yet to materialize, leaving Pelosi with the option of putting the infrastructure package on hold until the broader package’s plan is more completely established.

Although the postponement – most likely until later – would not be catastrophic to Biden’s objectives, it would be a setback. Brief News from Washington Newsday.