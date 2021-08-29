The government is expected to abolish the prohibition on spectators standing in football stadiums.

The government is expected to unveil proposals to overturn the Premier League’s restriction on standing for office, which will affect both Everton and Liverpool.

Championship teams will be able to utilize designated safe standing areas before the conclusion of the season, thanks to a deal struck with the BBC.

It is expected that an official announcement will be made next month, removing the 1994 ban on standing in first and second division stadiums in England and Wales.

Following the Hillsborough incident in 1989, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans, the Act was enacted.

With 1,800 rail seats in the rear of the Kop and 6,000 in the lower deck of the Anfield Road end, Liverpool is among a number of clubs who have already placed rail seats as part of a trial. They are not considered safe standing spaces under existing regulations.

Prior to the formal announcement of the rail seat trial in June, Liverpool wrote a handwritten letter to all Hillsborough families informing them of the proposal’s details.

Although Anfield is still an all-seater stadium, rail seats have been placed to allow spectators to stand safely during critical moments such as goal celebrations.

Rail seats have also been added by a number of Premier League clubs, signaling a shift toward restricted standing inside stadiums.

Standing during games has been a problem at Anfield and Goodison Park, as well as many other Premier League and Championship venues, for years.

According to the BBC, Government ministers will direct the Sports Ground Safety Authority to select who will be able to test safe standing, with clubs being urged to express their interest. Successful applicants will receive updated licenses that will only allow them to stand in specific places.

Margaret Aspinall, the former chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, stated of Liverpool’s rail seat experiment in July, “I can’t speak for the families because they will have their own thoughts,” but “I have no issues at all since we’ve always pushed for fans’ safety.”