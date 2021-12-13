The Golden State Warriors’ worst flaw will jeopardize their season, according to NBA news.

The Golden State Warriors have quickly gone to the top of many observers’ predictions to reach the NBA Finals this season, and rightfully so.

Stephen Curry is playing like an MVP candidate, Draymond Green is playing to his talents as a facilitator, and Andrew Wiggins is finally settling in.

Their lack of a big man, on the other hand, will be their undoing in the postseason.

Even in an era when attack reigns supreme, NBA teams still have one or two players whose primary role is to defend and rebound.

The Phoenix Suns brought in JaVale McGee, the Atlanta Hawks went for Gorgui Dieng, and the Los Angeles Clippers signed Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason to particularly address these concerns.

Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica, the Warriors’ two tallest players, are the only players on the active roster who are above 6-foot-9.

James Wiseman, last year’s rookie sensation, is yet to make his season debut as he heals from a ruptured meniscus suffered in April.

The Warriors’ lack of big men was frequently exploited in their four losses this season, as rivals hammered the ball in the paint while guards slashed in with little to no consequences.

The Suns’ and 76ers’ losses highlighted their glaring hole at center, as both Deandre Ayton and Joel Embiid feasted in the paint, while the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs took advantage of their depth to the fullest.

However, credit must be given where credit is due.

Guys like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Juan Toscano-Anderson have stepped up well this season, injecting youth and outstanding all-around play into the Warriors’ lineup to help relieve the strain on Curry.

Klay Thompson is set to return before the end of the year, making them even more dangerous once he is up to speed.

The Warriors’ chances of winning a championship could be jeopardized as early as the first round of the playoffs without a typical big man in the paint.

Playing small-ball most of the time with Looney and the six-foot-six Toscano-Anderson can only work for so long in the postseason, as teams lock in even more defensively, focusing only on Curry.

The 29 other teams in the league's aim is to stop Curry, but the Suns and Sixers did it the best, as long and athletic forwards Mikal Bridges and Matisse Thybulle repeatedly proved.