The Golden State Warriors and a cryptocurrency platform have agreed to a $10 million deal, according to reports.

Another NBA team is getting into the cryptocurrency game. The Golden State Warriors have added FTX, a major cryptocurrency platform, as an international rights sponsor.

The Warriors have designated FTX as its official cryptocurrency platform and NFT marketplace as a result of the partnership. According to nba.com, the arrangement begins in early 2022 and allows FTX to have a conspicuous market presence around the world, including the Golden State emblem and likeness.

In a statement, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider stated, “Cryptocurrency has a well-established global community and will continue to be a big part of the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.” “We immediately recognized our shared ambition to innovate around cryptocurrency integration and adoption, especially the role NFTs play in global fan involvement, during our conversations with FTX.” According to CNBC, the pact is a multi-year deal for more than $10 million in total.

FTX established a collaboration with Golden State’s best player in September. The company has hired Stephen Curry as a brand ambassador. Curry and Tom Brady, two of the most well-known athletes in the world, have signed partnerships with FTX.

“We were exposed to the Warriors organization through our collaboration with Stephen Curry, and we are pleased to collaborate with a club that shares our basic principles,” said FTX US President Brett Harrison. “For the Warriors’ worldwide fan base, the FTX US NFT Platform will give a leading, safe, and secure venue to access exclusive collectibles from the franchise.” The Miami Heat’s home games are now held at FTX Arena. For the naming rights to the venue, FTX reportedly agreed to pay $135 million over 19 years.

Because of an arrangement with the cryptocurrency company, the Los Angeles Lakers announced last month that Staples Center would be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day.