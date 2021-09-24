The GM of the Los Angeles Lakers has spoken on the LeBron James-Russell Westbrook partnership.

Many thought the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade of half their team for Russell Westbrook was a huge risk for an All-Star who they believe will not mesh well with them.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager, spoke with the media about the upcoming season.

Reporters asked Pelinka how the LeBron James-Russell Westbrook pairing will work out, and the 51-year-old CEO feels everything will be OK.

“When this bunch of men is in the gym, or around each other, there’s a definite sensation, a palpable taste in your mouth that says, ‘Hey, we have a chance to do something exceptional this year, and we all have to make sacrifices to get there,’” he added.

“And I believe this group has that same belief that sacrifices will be necessary, but that there is something bigger than we can achieve.”

Pelinka also acknowledged that James will lose weight in order to keep some of the athleticism that made him so successful in the first place while also reducing the strain on his legs.

In the second half of last season, James had a high-ankle sprain, and it appeared that he never fully healed as the Lakers were defeated in six games by the eventual Western Conference Champions Phoenix Suns.

Many onlookers and experts have criticized Westbrook for his lack of a consistent shooting stroke throughout the years, recognizing that his athleticism will eventually fail him.

Over the course of his 13-year career, Westbrook has shot 30.5 percent from outside the arc.

Westbrook, to his credit, has been working on his new shooting style this offseason, and Lakers fans should be looking forward to seeing him shoot with more consistency.

This season, Carmelo Anthony will join the Lakers’ star-studded lineup as they pursue a title.

“I believe there are some guys that, when playing with people like LeBron or Russell, the ball is kicked to them a little heavier,” Pelinka said.

“However, I don’t believe Melo is paying attention to who is delivering the ball to him. He’s only just getting it, and he’s completely focused on converting.”

Teams are slated to report to training camps beginning next week, and the Lakers will play their first preseason game on October 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.