The game between the Yankees and the Red Sox has been postponed due to many positive COVID tests.

Thursday night in New York City mirrored what happened at the start of the COVID-related sports shutdown in 2020. The hiding coronavirus was discovered when one individual in the New York Yankees organization tested positive, then another, and another. The game against the hated Boston Red Sox was abruptly postponed on Thursday night.

Three players on the Yankees’ roster have tested positive, with three more awaiting results, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Major League Baseball games resume on Thursday for the first time since the All-Star break. The All-Star Game took place in front of a sold-out Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday night. On Monday, the ballpark was packed with mostly maskless fans for the Home Run Derby.

The Yankees were missing from batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. As further reports surfaced, it became clear that the club was experiencing COVID troubles.

One player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020. The NBA postponed its season and playoffs until further notice the next day. The NHL and Major League Baseball followed suit, and the NCAA canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 sports calendar, including the lucrative March Madness men’s basketball championship.

