The future of the Arizona Coyotes is uncertain after the city of Glendale declined to extend their contract.

After the city of Glendale chose not to renew the team’s yearly lease, the Arizona Coyotes will only have one more season at their home arena. The Coyotes will play their 2021-22 season at Gila River Arena, according to a statement released by the city on Thursday afternoon.

The city of Glendale has decided not to renew the operating agreement for the Arizona Coyotes beyond the coming 2021-22 season, citing an increasing focus on larger, more impactful events and usage of the city-owned arena.

The city owns the arena, and a contract for the following season after the current one must be signed by Dec. 31. The contract could be extended by either party, which the city did. Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps tweeted that the city was grateful for the team’s 18-year association, but that the city is looking to develop its sports and entertainment sector even more.

Phelps stated, “The decision not to renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes was not decided in a vacuum or overnight.” “We carefully considered feedback from key stakeholders, including our expert economist, our arena management firm, and our City Council.”

The Arizona Cardinals, who play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, are already based there. The Fiesta Bowl, one of college football’s most prestigious bowl games, is held in the city every year.

Glendale is a Phoenix suburb. The Footprint Center in Phoenix is where the NBA’s Phoenix Suns play their home games.

Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District is a wide neighborhood with clubs, restaurants, live music, stores, a mall, and entertainment for people of all ages. The city believes it can improve it further.

“Over the next year, the City will announce a number of new projects that will thrill residents, visitors, and stakeholders tremendously,” Phelps added. “As incredible as the Sports and Entertainment District is now, the next few years will be even more transformative if this momentum continues.”

The Coyotes, who have yet to respond to the city’s statement, are left in the dark.

