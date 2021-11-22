The future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be determined by a new Liverpool pairing.

Liverpool are well aware of Alex Oxlade-capabilities, Chamberlain’s but he has recently cut a dissatisfied figure.

The midfielder is in his fifth season with the Merseyside club, and Jurgen Klopp is presently giving him a rare run of outings.

With numerous other midfielders nursing injuries on the medical table, he’s been in the starting lineup in each of Liverpool’s last three matches out of need rather than choice.

Before the international break, Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled to make an impact against Atletico Madrid and West Ham, but the team was reminded of his valuable qualities on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal, his old employers, were the visitors. Mikel Arteta, unlike Diego Simeone and David Moyes, would urge his players to contest Liverpool’s possession dominance by going toe-to-toe with the Reds.

Despite the pressure cooker environment that surrounded them at Anfield, the Gunners fought for superiority by attempting to build from the back through the thirds of the pitch.

Liverpool’s intensity was centered on Oxlade-Chamberlain, especially in the second half. Even though he only played 75 minutes, no Reds player accumulated more pressures than the 28-year-old, and he looked like his former self when in control of the ball.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has always benefited from being able to drive with the ball into open areas, had the most carries into the final third of the field.

Now that he’s getting consistent playing time, he might be benefiting from the rhythm and momentum that Klopp talks about so much, but Arsenal’s approach allowed Liverpool to play like they did when Oxlade-Chamberlain first made waves at Anfield.

When he’s on form, his memorable efforts versus Manchester City – particularly in the Champions League – come to mind. He was a link between midfield and attack at the time, with the ability to seamlessly transition between the two.

Since then, Klopp’s team has matured into a more dominant and possession-based unit, as opposed to the transition-based unit that he constructed in the beginning of his term.

The Reds are certainly better now than they were then, but there is a question mark.