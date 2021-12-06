The full text of Everton’s late-night statement following Marcel Brands’ departure.

Everton has issued a statement following the departure of director of football Marcel Brands.

The club announced late Sunday night that the Dutchman, who had only recently signed a new three-year contract with the club, had quit with immediate effect.

Following the devastating defeat to Liverpool in midweek, which extended the team’s winless run to eight games, Brands was challenged by an enraged fan who pointed at the players and asked the 59-year-old: “Did you recruit them?!!”

“Is it only the players?” Brands responded.

While Brands was not responsible for a number of the signings, he has been stripped of his duties. Rafa Benitez has inherited a club that contains players signed under six different managers.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his job as Director of Football,” Everton said on Twitter at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

“Brands joined Everton in June 2018 from PSV Eindhoven and was appointed to the Club’s Board of Directors in 2019.”

“The Owner and Directors would like to thank Marcel for his three-and-a-half years of service to the Club and wish him well in his future.”

“A strategic assessment of the football organization will now be conducted, with the goal of determining the optimum long-term model for the Club.

“In the meanwhile, our manager, Rafa Benitez, will have the full backing of the Owner and Board of Directors.”

“On Friday, following a personal chat with the chairman and my other board members, we agreed that I would step down from my job as director of football and as a member of the Everton Football Club board,” Brands said in a statement released earlier on Sunday evening.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my career, and it took some time and thought.”

“The board and I decided that there is a distinct difference in vision and direction for this lovely club, and the decision was made with that in mind.”

“I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone at the club with whom I’ve collaborated closely over the last three years.”

