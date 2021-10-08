The full list of NBA players charged in a $3.9 million fraud case can be found here.

Former NBA players totaling more than a full roster have been arrested in connection with a plan to defraud the league. According to sources, eighteen former NBA players and one woman have been accused for cheating the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of $3.9 million.

Between 2017 and 2020, a number of professional basketball players made false medical and dental expenditure claims. Of the roughly $4 million in bogus claims, the players received about $2.5 million.

According to reports, sixteen of the players were in arrest as of late Thursday morning.

Terrence Williams has been identified as the accused scheme’s mastermind. In the 2009 NBA Draft, Williams was the No. 11 overall pick. In four seasons, he played for four different teams.

According to NBC News, Williams allegedly got at least $230,000 in kickback payments from ten players.

The players involved, as well as some of their family, submitted $3.9 million in false claims and got $2.5 million in false payouts.

Some of the scheme’s most prominent participants were players of the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics. In the case, Tony Allen, a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis have been charged.

According to Spotrac, Allen earned roughly $41 million throughout his 13-year NBA career. As an NBA player, Davis received a salary of more than $33 million.

Desiree Allen, Allen’s wife, was also included in the indictment.

Shannon Brown, a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, has been charged as well. Melvin Ely, a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2000 championship team, was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Sebastian Telfair is one of the 18 ex-players on the list. Telfair made almost $19 million with eight different clubs after being a late lottery choice in the 2004 draft.

The Complete List Of Former NBA Playerslan Anderson

Allen, Anthony

Brown, Shannon

Bynum, William

Davis, Glen “Big Baby”

Christopher Douglas-Roberts is a British actor who plays Christopher Douglas-Roberts

Melvin Ely (Melvin Ely)

Moon, Jamario

Darius Miles Palacio, Milton Patterson, Ruben Eddie Robinson is a well-known entertainer. Smith, Gregory Telfair, Sebastian Charles Watson Jr. is a fictional character.

Terrence Williams is an actor who is well-known for his

Wright, Antoine

Wroten, Anthony