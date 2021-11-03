The Full Fight Card For ONE: NextGen III Has Been Announced By ONE Championship.

After revealing the full card for its third iteration, ONE Championship wants to keep the momentum going with its “NextGen” series, which features a healthy mix of mixed martial arts (MMA) and kickboxing.

In a bantamweight kickboxing contest, Felipe Lobo of Brazil will face Rodlek PK. Saenchai of Thailand, with two fighters trying to establish that they have what it takes to compete in the division.

Lobo won a split decision over Thailand’s Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon in his ONE: A New Breed III debut, while Rodlek’s previous fight ended in a knockout in the third round after a gallant attempt against current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

Lobo’s powers will be put to the test against the No. 20 ranked bantamweight in what will undoubtedly be the event’s pace-setter.

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan takes against Pieter Buist in a lightweight MMA battle next on the event.

Both fighters have lost their previous fights, but Emilbek Uulu has a lot more to lose than Buist, who was stopped by Yoshiki Nakahara two minutes into his ONE Championship debut.

On the card, Panpayak Jitmuangnon will welcome Daniel Puertas to the promotion’s kickboxing flyweight category.

Puertas has a three-fight winning streak under his belt, which he will try to maintain against the 230-fight Muay Thai veteran.

Rene Catalan, an MMA veteran, will make his long-awaited return to the organization when he rematches submission expert Alex Silva of Brazil at the event.

Catalan was defeated by Silva in his debut professional fight in 2013, but the heavy-handed favorite is hoping to return with at least one more victory before calling it a career.

Despite the fact that both fighters are towards the end of their careers, a rematch between the two has been eagerly anticipated following Silva’s victory over Catalan’s brothers, Robin and Ruel.

Alaverdi Ramazanov faces Pongsiri PK. Saenchai in the co-main event, and the Russian faces a difficult task on his way back to the kickboxing bantamweight crown.

After months of trash talking, Team Lakay’s Lito Adiwang and MMA veteran Jarred Brooks will finally get to resolve their differences in the main event.

On November 26 at 8:30 p.m., ONE: NextGen III will be broadcast live in Asia on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel (Singapore Standard Time).

Meanwhile, the American audience will be able to do so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.