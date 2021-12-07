The four Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and the winner will be announced on Saturday.

On Monday evening, three quarterbacks and a defensive lineman were named finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. The polls closed at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. The winner will be announced in New York City on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Bryce Young of Alabama is the favorite to win the prized trophy, which is given to the best college football player in the country. Young, along with Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, will be in New York City for the presentation.

The four finalists are as follows (in alphabetical order):

DE, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson

When he had three sacks versus Ohio State, the Michigan native shattered the school’s single-season sack record. Hutchinson, the team’s captain, was voted Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for every major defensive honor. He was a key part of the Wolverines’ Big Ten championship, No. 2 ranking, and first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Pickett has thrown for 4,319 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in his career. He has the Panthers in the Peach Bowl after leading them to their first-ever ACC championship. If he had a hallmark moment, it came last Saturday when he faked a slide and dashed 58 yards for a rushing touchdown while scrambling.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

The Buckeyes’ leading passer completed 280 of 395 passes for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. According to oddsmakers a few weeks ago, he was the Heisman frontrunner. He guided Ohio State to a 10-2 record and a Rose Bowl berth.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Young has thrown for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns on 314 of 462 attempts, with only four interceptions. This year, he shone brightest on the largest stages. The first was a 97-yard drive that forced overtime in the Iron Bowl. Then he did it through the air and on the ground in the SEC Championship game, even making an improvised pitch to his running back to keep one drive alive. He has Alabama as the No. 1 team in the country and in the College Football Playoff.

DaVonte Smith, a wide receiver from the, was the winner the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.