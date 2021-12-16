The following is a list of Premier League games that have been postponed this weekend due to COVID.

Matches in the Premier League are still being postponed because to an increase of Covid-19 instances.

In the last few weeks, nine scheduled games have been canceled.

Despite Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones testing positive for the virus, Liverpool’s game against Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night has been called off.

The visit of Everton to Chelsea has also been approved.

However, Everton’s match against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday has been postponed due to disciplinary issues among the Foxes’ team.

The match at Goodison Park is one of five Premier League games that have been postponed this weekend due to coronavirus.

However, Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday is poised to go ahead as planned, though that could alter in the coming days.

Spurs’ last two games, against Brighton on Sunday and Leicester on Thursday, have been postponed.

The following is a complete list of Premier League matches that have been postponed this weekend, as of the time of writing:

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford against Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Watford

Norwich City vs. West Ham United

Leicester City against Everton

Three Premier League matches were postponed owing to Covid-19 cases during the midweek round of fixtures.

In addition to Leicester against Tottenham, Manchester United’s trip to Brentford and Burnley’s home game against Watford at Turf Moor were both canceled.