The following are five points to consider ahead of the Premier League’s inaugural weekend in 2021-22.

The upcoming Premier League season’s fixtures were revealed on Wednesday, with the 2021-22 season just two months away.

The Pennsylvania news agency examines five storylines from the opening weekend.

Who will Harry Kane be supporting?

Champions On the first day of the season, Manchester City travels to Tottenham, with the possibility of Harry Kane starting for the visitors. Pep Guardiola’s side is one of the teams connected with England captain Wayne Rooney, who has made it plain that he wants to win team titles, something Spurs have failed to do since 2008. In 2017, Guardiola famously dubbed Tottenham the “Harry Kane team,” but if a deal is completed this summer, the striker may make his debut appearance for his new club at his old haunt.

There’s a swarm of bees buzzing around.

Brentford is back in the Premier League for the first time in 75 years, and they will kick off their campaign with a London derby in front of their home crowd. The visitors to the Brentford Community Stadium are Arsenal, in what should be a fantastic event for the Bees fans, who have hardly been able to enter the stadium since it opened last year. It will be the teams’ first meeting since the 1946-47 season, when the west London club was a member of the Old First Division. Thomas Frank, on the other hand, has a number of ex-Gunners on his team, notably Josh Dasilva.

Early on, two old foes face off.

It was the first meeting between the clubs in nine years when Leeds went to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in December, but they’ve been matched against each other again on the opening weekend, making it three matches in eight months. The fans of both teams will not mind coming out first in the fixture list after waiting so long to see each other on a regular basis. The first meeting of the season was an eight-goal thriller, with Manchester United winning 6-2 before a draw. (This is a brief piece.)