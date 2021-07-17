The Flood Clean-Up in a German Spa Town Has Begun

On Saturday, inhabitants in the normally picturesque German spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler were scraping muddy water from streets heaped high with debris as they began to deal with the aftermath of the worst floods in decades.

Michael Kossytorz, 40, stood by a mound of rubble outside his apartment and said, “I haven’t slept in two days.”

“It’s considerably worse for my folks because they lived closer to the river. But we must continue,” he stated.

The volcanic Eifel region’s Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler is one of the hardest damaged locations by strong storms that have killed at least 140 people in western Germany since late Wednesday.

Torrents of water rushed down the streets, sweeping cars, sheds, trees, and other objects away.

The streets were littered with shattered furniture, and neighbors walked around in rubber boots and mud-stained clothes, determined to start cleaning up the massive mess.

From a fast food restaurant with nothing behind the bar but bottles of booze to a car dealership reduced to a muddy carpet, the town’s devastation will take months, if not years, to heal.

The gas pipes have been wrecked and will not be fixed by Christmas, in addition to the electricity, which will be cut off for several more days and the nearly non-existent telephone network, which will complicate the hunt for those still missing.

“We tried cleaning up the day after the flood, but it didn’t work since the water level was still very high at first, and we were still in shock,” said Gregor Degen, a baker who has lived in the village his entire life.

But then “I gathered my apartment block’s residents, we got together, coordinated, and it worked out well.” “I am grateful to everyone for their assistance,” he stated.

“Every death touches me personally because I can picture how people must feel when they are discovered in their cellars… I can’t help but sympathize.”

The floods are certain to leave serious financial wounds in the town of 30,000 inhabitants, which is known for its thermal springs and wellness tourism.

“If we don’t get help, the whole town is in jeopardy,” said Ellen Aust, 58, the manager of a spa hotel on the Ahr’s banks.

“We had just recently reopened after months of closure due to corona,” Aust explained as he sat outside the hotel with a colleague at a table.

"We have a lot of frequent customers at the hotel, including some from other countries.