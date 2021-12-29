The five Swedes who played for Everton, including a TV cook and a pioneer who fizzled.

Niclas Alexandersson, who was born just 48 hours after his former Everton teammate Duncan Ferguson, celebrates his 50th birthday today.

The winger was part of a significant midfield renovation at Goodison Park in the summer of 2000, when Walter Smith bought him for £2.5 million from relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Smith brought Alexandersson in alongside Thomas Gravesen, Alex Nyarko, and Paul Gascoigne after Nick Barmby, Don Hutchison, and John Collins all left the Blues.

Alexandersson, who made 66 appearances for Everton and scored five goals, is now a junior coach at the nglagrdskolan club in Gothenburg. He memorably scored for Sweden against an England side managed by compatriot Sven Goran Eriksson at the 2002 World Cup finals.

Here’s a look back at the other Swedes who have worn the royal blue shirt, as we wish him many happy returns.

When Rehn joined Everton for £400,000 from Djurgardens in 1989, he was the club’s first signing from outside the British Isles.

“I see a lot of English football on television in Sweden, and unlike certain clubs, Everton don’t play too many long balls,” Rehn said of his time on Merseyside. It should be a positive learning experience for me.” Despite having a strong reputation in his homeland — he was a fixture in Sweden’s side at the World Cup finals the following summer after returning home to IFK Gothenburg – Rehn’s Blues career lasted only six months, from September to October 1989.

His final game for Everton was a 2-1 comeback victory over Millwall at Goodison Park, where he was replaced by Colin Harvey despite having come off the bench himself, and he was back on the bench by the time Norman Whiteside scored an 86th minute winner, eight minutes after Rehn had been replaced by Graeme Sharp.

If Rehn underwhelmed at Goodison, Anders Limpar, Everton’s next Swede, did not. After periods in Switzerland with Young Boys and Italy with Cremonese, Limpar had already established himself in English football as a title winner at Arsenal.

A longtime Evertonian whose youth heroes were Bob Latchford and Imre Varadi (both of Hungarian descent).