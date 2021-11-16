The five Liverpool players that are practically certain to start next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s strongest starting XI selected itself as Liverpool marched towards Champions League and Premier League triumph.

The immovable front three were Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, while Naby Keita’s injury issues guaranteed Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Gini Wijnaldum reinforced their role as the established midfield trio.

Meanwhile, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are all certain to start in the back five, with the only issue remaining as to which of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez is the fittest and most in-form to partner the Dutchman.