The first tournament of the new-look European Golf Tour will be held in Japan.

After adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year’s freshly announced schedule, the new-look European Tour will make its first venture into the rich Japanese golf market in 2022.

The renamed DP World Tour will visit Japan for the 51st time from April 21 to 24, with the tournament taking place at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo.

“We relish opportunities like this to establish new boundaries since the DP World Tour is a global tour,” said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO, in a statement released late Tuesday.

“Asia continues to be a critical region for the DP World Tour, as seen by our first visit to Japan in April,” he continued.

After an investment from new title sponsors DP World, the tour was renamed two weeks ago, with total prize money for next year’s 47 tournaments exceeding $200 million.

The ISPS Handa Championship will be co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour (JGTO), with a prize of $2 million, and the inaugural tournament will be the first in a three-year deal.

Chairman of the Japan Golf Tour Organization, Isao Aoki, said it had been a “long-cherished goal” to host a European Tour tournament in the golf-crazed country, and “we can’t wait to hold it.”

The only prior European Tour event on Japanese soil was this year’s Olympic men’s tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in July, which was won by American Xander Schauffele.

Japan is a huge golf fan, and the country is considered as a growing market for the world’s best players.

In 2019, the US PGA Tour made its debut in Japan with the inaugural $9.75 million Zozo Championship, which Tiger Woods won for a record-equaling 82nd victory on the tour.

Hideki Matsuyama, a home hero and US Masters champion, won the 2021 Zozo Championship last month, which had its reward upped to $9.95 million after a year away due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Asian Tour, which will launch a series of ten new events beginning next season, supported by Greg Norman and $200 million in Saudi funding over the following ten years, has yet to reveal its 2022 itinerary or whether any of the new tournaments would be held in Japan.

The Asian Tour held two $1.5 million tournaments in the country in 2019, prior to the pandemic shutdown: the Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup and the Panasonic Open.