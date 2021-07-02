The first test in South Africa for Warren Gatland’s side — a look at the Sigma Lions

On Saturday, the British and Irish Lions begin their tour of South Africa with a match against the eponymous Sigma Lions in Johannesburg.

The Lions are the opponents for the first of five warm-up matches on South African soil ahead of a three-Test series against the Springboks. The Lions recently competed in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup and will be a member of the United Rugby Championship when it begins next season.

Before going off to the southern hemisphere, Warren Gatland’s side cruised to a 28-10 victory over Japan at Murrayfield, despite skipper Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric suffering tour-ending injuries.

As preparations for the first Test on July 24, Gatland will be able to witness other members of his squad in action during Saturday’s match.

We take a deeper look at this weekend’s opponents in this article.

Background

From 2016 to 2018, the Lions, together with the Stormers, Sharks, and Bulls, competed in three consecutive Super Rugby finals, losing all three. Following the Lions’ participation in the Rainbow Cup, all South African teams were withdrawn from the competition in 2020 in order to join an expanded PRO14, and the formation of the URC – which will include the four South African sides alongside the existing 12 PRO14 teams – was announced last month. The Lions were a late addition to the tour calendar, replacing the SA Invitational side on the schedule. They will be recognized as the Sigma Lions for the first time this weekend following the announcement of a new sponsorship arrangement.

[xdelx]is a form.

After finishing last in the South African section of the Rainbow Cup, the Lions will be considered the weakest of the teams the tourists will encounter in the following weeks. They only won one of their five games, but it was against the Bulls, who were at the top of the standings. This was the outcome. (This is a brief piece.)