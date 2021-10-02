The first Qatar Legislative Election has come to a close.

Qatar’s first legislative election ended Saturday with a high participation, despite the fact that the vote is unlikely to shift power away from the emir.

The election is for 30 members of the Shura Council, a 45-member council with limited powers that was formerly appointed as an advisory chamber by the emir.

The count began immediately after the polls closed at 1500 GMT. The results should be available before 2000 GMT.

According to state television, more than a third of the 101 contestants had dropped out of the race by Saturday afternoon, ostensibly to support other candidates.

“Where candidates realized they had no chance of winning a seat, they decided to endorse other candidates,” said associate professor Andreas Krieg of King’s College London.

Following the withdrawals, 183 candidates were left in the running for the 30 elected seats.

The emir will appoint the remaining 15, although it is unclear when they will be disclosed or when the council will meet.

According to state television, average turnout in the 29 constituencies with more than one candidate was 44.3 percent, much higher than in the municipal elections in 2019, when fewer than one in ten of those eligible voted.

Throughout the day, orderly lines of Qataris dressed in national attire formed inside polling locations, usually schools and sports halls, across the Gulf emirate.

A chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz and a pearl white Rolls-Royce SUV dropped off female voters at an elementary school in the 17th district. Among the constant stream of people voting at midday, women made up the majority.

Observers believe the decision to hold the poll has been repeatedly postponed, putting Qatar under increased pressure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Susan Ziadeh, a former US ambassador to Qatar, said the polls were held ahead of 2022 because Qatar was “trying to see how it might boost its status on the world stage.”

“They’ve got the World Cup on their hands. This will reintroduce them to the international stage,” she predicted.

The Shura will have the power to draft legislation, approve budgets, and recall ministers. However, the emir, who is the world’s most powerful exporter of liquefied natural gas, will have veto authority.

“I heard a lot of people say they won’t vote since there won’t be any change, yet we saw a lot of people,” said voter Sultan Abdullah al-Kuwari. “This is a sign that things are about to change.”

Candidates and voters paused in the working-class Najma suburb. Brief News from Washington Newsday.