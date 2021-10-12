The First Moments Of The Coup, As Recounted By Myanmar’s Ousted President.

In the early minutes of the February coup that snuffed out Myanmar’s short-lived democracy experiment, Myanmar’s former president described turning down a proposal to leave his position and preserve himself, according to his lawyer.

Win Myint, who was arrested with democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, made the remarks while testifying for the first time in his junta court trial for incitement.

The 69-year-old described how two senior army officials barged into his room early on February 1 “and persuaded him to resign from his position as president, citing ill health as the reason,” according to lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

“The president declined their offer, claiming that he was in good health. The officers warned him that refusing to consent would do him great harm, but the President said he would rather die than agree “Added he.

Similar morning operations were carried out across the capital, Naypyidaw, detaining important civilian leaders and bringing the army’s brief infatuation with democracy to an end.

Win Myint, a longstanding Suu Kyi loyalist, is facing a slew of allegations, including sedition and incitement.

The junta has threatened to dissolve Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party and continues to wage a deadly campaign against anyone who oppose its authority.

In their incitement trial, Win Myint and Suu Kyi’s lawyers indicated last week that they will not bring any defense witnesses.

Suu Kyi is set to give her first testimony later this month.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the coup, with massive protests, repeated border skirmishes between the military and ethnic rebel forces, and an economy in freefall.

Min Aung Hlaing, the chairman of the Junta, has justified his power grab by invoking alleged electoral fraud in the NLD’s November election victory.

Protesters have been shot, suspected dissidents have been arrested in night raids, news outlets have been shut down, and journalists have been rounded up by the military.

According to a local monitoring group, around 1,000 civilians have been killed.